Olney Community Library hosting immunization clinic Friday

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is setting up an immunization clinic at the Olney Community Library this Friday, according to the Olney Enterprise.
Influenza immunizations will be available and appointments and face coverings are both required. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Immunizations appointments are also available at the Archer City Field Office located at 511 S Cedar Street, Archer City.
You can give the Archer City Office a call at (940) 574-2159 to schedule your appointment.
DSHS offers vaccines for kindergarten, seventh grade and college entry and all infant immunizations.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.