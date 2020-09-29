UPDATE: Standoff ends, no injuries reported

UPDATE: Police have left the scene after confirming there were no injuries and no hostages inside the home.
Police say they stayed on scene for such a long time in an effort to ensure that there was no threat or injuries inside the home and decided to leave in an effort to de-escalate the situation.
A person inside the house told police he was there on his own free will and was not harmed.
Family told police the man had mental health issues and they were going to work to get some help for him.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is involved in a standoff with a suspect who locked himself in a home.
The situation began around 12:30 when officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a possible shooting victim near northwest 53rd and Oak.
When officers arrived they reported a man opened the door with what appeared to be a gun before going back inside and locking the door.
Since that time officers have had Oak Avenue blocked off from 58th to 61st street and are working to get the man to surrender.
Two people who were reportedly inside the house made it out safely according to reports.
It is not fully clear if anyone is still inside the house with the suspect, or if there is a victim of the original reported shooting.
We have a crew on scene and are continuing to gather information. You can count on us to update you as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.