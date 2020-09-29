Tuesday looks less breezy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to see warmer conditions compared to what we saw on Monday. On Monday we saw a high of 77. However, for today we’re going to get into the 80s but just the low 80s. The wind will be much calmer today but it’ll still be strong in some places but overall much calmer. The wind will be out of the Northwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. On Wednesday temps really start to rise rapidly. We will see a high of 91 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the West at about 10 miles per hour. Another cold front comes into the region Wednesday going into Thursday. That’s going to cool us off for Thursday to only about 79. We will be even cooler for Friday night football with only a high of about 76. Saturday looks to be warm as well with a high in the mid 80s but another front comes through Saturday into Sunday. Cooling us off for Sunday and Monday.