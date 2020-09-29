Vernon mayor signs domestic violence awareness proclamation

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The mayor of Vernon recognizes domestic violence awareness month with a proclamation.
October is national domestic awareness month and people wear the color purple to take a stand against domestic violence.
Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline signed the proclamation at 10 a.m.
“It felt really good. It feels really good to have that support in the community and be able to have that outlet. To get information out there and bring awareness to this month,” said Rachel Lira, executive director of Texas Alliance to Stop Abuse.
TASA was there at the signing ceremony at Vernon City Hall and had a short discussion with Mayor Gosline.
“Even in the smallest community, like Vernon, domestic violence is prevalent. It is happening,” said Lira.
First Step is a Texoma domestic violence shelter serving 12 counties.
“We have about 350 people come through our shelter each year that are fleeing from domestic violence. That’s men, women, and children,” said Patti Mallow, program director at First Step.
TASA and First Step are having different events going on in October.
TASA is hosting a golf scramble at the Hillcrest Country Club on October 3. Registration for the event is $30 and includes breakfast and 18 holes of golf.
On October 15, TASA will have an informational booth at the Wilbarger General Hospital health fair.
On October 22, residents are encouraged to wear something purple.
First Step will have a candlelight vigil at the Wellington Banquet Center on October 15.
