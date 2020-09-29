WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for October

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of October. (Source: WFAFB Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | September 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 11:54 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of October.

They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Then on Oct. 3, they’ll be over at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the Mobile Pantry dates for October can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)

  • Oct. 1 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)

  • Oct. 3 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • Oct. 8 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Oct. 16 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St)

  • Oct. 20 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Oct. 21 – 10 a.m. to noon

New Jerusalem Baptist Church

  • Oct. 24 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Mill Street Housing Center

  • Oct. 27 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Oct. 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

