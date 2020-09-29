WFPD talks with community members at “Coffee with a Cop”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While grabbing a hot cup of joe this morning, the Wichita Falls Police Department wanted to build lasting relationships with the community they serve at their Coffee With a Cop event.
Officers sat down in McDonald’s Tuesday morning in an effort to get to know their community better.
They wanted to use the event as a chance for community members to ask questions, voice concerns and to get to know them.
“It’s just been really nice having folks come out," said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD PIO. "Kids, adults were asking and answering questions. We have equipment that we can pass out.”
Coffee with a Cop is a quarterly event that was previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The next event has not yet been scheduled.
