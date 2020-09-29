Wichita Falls Warriors hockey team prepares for season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While the NHL season has ended, hockey is just beginning in Wichita Falls.
As the city welcomes its new NAHL team, the Wichita Falls Warriors, players have officially arrived in town, and they’re getting ready for the start of the new season.
“We are really excited to get the season kicked off,” said President Jason Rent. “We worried with the pandemic, but things are coming along smoothly players are in town, and we are building ice right now.” The Warriors are in the south division of the North American Hockey League.
When games do start, to help with social distancing purposes, every other row at the MPEC will be blocked off during games.
“It’s been exciting, we had a group of guys come out here a couple of days ago to try to help get situated with the ice,” said Warriors head coach Garrett Roth. “We’ll have our first meeting as a team to set the standard on what our expectations as a coaching staff and organization are.”
They plan on starting practice October 1st, as long as the ice at the MPEC is ready to go.
All players got tested for Covid-19 before making the move to Wichita Falls.
“I’m looking forward for all of us coming together and bringing hockey back here,” said Center Adisen Brueck.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Saturday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.