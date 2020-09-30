Another cold front comes in late Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday temps really start to rise rapidly. We will see a high of 92 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the southwest at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. However, another cold front comes into the region Wednesday night going into Thursday. That’s going to cool us off for Thursday to only about 78. We will be even cooler for Friday night football with only a high of about 76. Saturday looks to be warm as well with a high in the mid to upper 80s but another front comes through Saturday into Sunday. Cooling us off for Sunday and Monday.