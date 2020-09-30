BBB warns of fraudulent websites using area business data

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has reported that a growing number of area businesses' information is being used on fraudulent websites. This new tactic allows scammers to hide their real contact information and location.
“We had people start calling into our company and start asking where their product was and we’re in manufacturing and we manufacture to specific customers,” said Kalco Machine and Manufacturing Vice President Julia Ward. “We don’t sell to the mass public and we don’t sell off of our website.”
Ward says that customers were seeking items such as crockpots and other goods and that they had gotten Kalco’s number off of the website where the bought the product.
“We started getting some phone calls from random people around the country asking, you know, why was our name charged on their credit card statement and that they had ordered a grill or that had ordered a playset and that they had never received it but we had charged them for it,” said Dear Heart Designs owner Nichole Kirk.
Both Kalco and Dear Heart Designs are working with the BBB to combat these scammers from using their information.
“Say a business is in this situation and somebody looks them up on Better Business Bureau,” said Kirk. “They can realize like oh...it’s not this business that’s actually scamming somebody, somebody’s basically framing this business and using their name to get away with everything.”
