Burkburnett travel center on hold indefinitely, “almost entirely because of COVID”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mohamed Sharaf, the vice president of development for Victron Energy, had visions of 24-hour fuel pumps and dining options at a travel center right next to I-44.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, has changed that.
“We’re on hold almost entirely because of COVID,” Sharaf said.
There are two main contributors to Sharaf’s decision to slow work down; the first being overall traffic in both Texas and Oklahoma.
“Interstate travel on the road has been reduced significantly,” he said, “across different parts of the state eight-13-percent.”
Victron Energy also owns the Texas Best Travel Center in Henrietta along Highway 287. There he’s seen the number of people using the fuel pumps and going inside the convenience store dropping.
The second factor is across the Red River. Kiowa and Comanche Nation Casinos were a major seller of the Burkburnett location for Sharaf.
“The capacity is reduced and to my knowledge, the business and the demand has been reduced dramatically,” he explained, “and that will probably be the case for a while.”
With that data, dropping $7 million isn’t something Sharaf is ready for.
“We’re not a big conglomerate like a 7-11 or a QuikTrip,” he said, “we’re a family owned business and it’s all of or own money.”
Sharaf emphasized the project has not been completely scrapped, just slowed down significantly.
“We still own the land. We still think it’s a great area. We think eventually people will get out and about and travel again,” he added.
Burkburnett’s Economic Development Corporation issued the following statement:
