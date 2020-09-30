Burkburnett travel center on hold indefinitely, “almost entirely because of COVID”

Mohamed Sharaf, the vice president of development for Victron Energy, had visions of 24-hour fuel pumps and dining options at a travel center right next to I-44. (Source: KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund | September 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:00 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mohamed Sharaf, the vice president of development for Victron Energy, had visions of 24-hour fuel pumps and dining options at a travel center right next to I-44.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has changed that.

“We’re on hold almost entirely because of COVID,” Sharaf said.

There are two main contributors to Sharaf’s decision to slow work down; the first being overall traffic in both Texas and Oklahoma.

“Interstate travel on the road has been reduced significantly,” he said, “across different parts of the state eight-13-percent.”

Victron Energy also owns the Texas Best Travel Center in Henrietta along Highway 287. There he’s seen the number of people using the fuel pumps and going inside the convenience store dropping.

The second factor is across the Red River. Kiowa and Comanche Nation Casinos were a major seller of the Burkburnett location for Sharaf.

“The capacity is reduced and to my knowledge, the business and the demand has been reduced dramatically,” he explained, “and that will probably be the case for a while.”

With that data, dropping $7 million isn’t something Sharaf is ready for.

“We’re not a big conglomerate like a 7-11 or a QuikTrip,” he said, “we’re a family owned business and it’s all of or own money.”

Sharaf emphasized the project has not been completely scrapped, just slowed down significantly.

“We still own the land. We still think it’s a great area. We think eventually people will get out and about and travel again,” he added.

Burkburnett’s Economic Development Corporation issued the following statement:

We have been in contact with Victron officials throughout Covid19 period. They have had to adjust their plans but remained committed to completing this project. The Burkburnett Development Corporation has a development agreement in place to support utilities for the site. We look forward to the continuation of this development in scope with the developers time table.
Richard Gordon, Burkburnett Economic Development Corporation

