City releases 2019 economic report

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has released its economic report for 2019.
The city saw a $4.7 million increase in revenue and an increase in its hotel occupancy.
While a lot of that is due to events held in the city, they saw positive numbers in the downtimes as well.
One of the largest events in Wichita Falls is the Hotter 'N Hell Hundred. It’s estimated to bring in from $5.5 million to $8.5 million.
“That is with the trade show, the folks coming in and registering, and money that is spent in the community in the hotels, motels, and restaurants,” said Chip Filer, Executive Director of Hotter 'N Hell Hundred.
Last year, the city saw an overall total estimated economic impact of $14.9 million.
The money comes from out of town guests coming to events, eating at restaurants, and staying at hotels.
“We are right on par with the state average of 64%,” said Lindsay Barker, Communication and Marketing Director for the City of Wichita Falls. “That is for our total citywide but then with our six limited hotels our average is actually 80.2%.”
While the HHH and events that are held at the MPEC like the ranch round-up brought in a lot of money to the city, Barker said hotels saw business year around.
The money spent by visitors in the form of hotel tax goes to different groups in Wichita Falls to improve the quality of life.
Last year that number was $6.4 million.
“I know that money is important to a lot of these organizations and what the CVB does,” said Barker.
While Wichita Falls is expecting a set back in revenue for 2020, Filer and is looking forward to 2021.
When asked about 2020, Barker said while the number of people staying in hotels during the pandemic did drop, she expects to see a steady average of about 50% occupancy at hotels on next year’s report.
