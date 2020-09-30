33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,872

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 17 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,872 cases in Wichita County, with 355 of them still being active.
There have been 1,494 total recoveries, 20,855 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 345 patients recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 425 tests still pending.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,816: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,858: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,859: 20 - 29, stable condition
