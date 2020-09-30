New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.
The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.
Wichita Falls ISD saw the largest increase in cases last week with 16 students cases and 13 new staff cases
The second largest increase came out of Graham ISD who’s seen 17 new student cases and five new staff cases.
Knox City - O’Brien CISD also saw a large increase as 13 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Other notable increases from last week include Iowa Park CISD with 5 new student cases and 1 new staff case and Munday ISD with 4 new student cases and 4 new staff cases
City View ISD, Forestburg ISD, Henrietta ISD, Knox City - O’Brien CISD, Nocona ISD, Petrolia CISD, Prairie Valley ISD, Seymour ISD all reported their first case(s) last week.
Region 9 data for the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27 can be found below:
School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.
To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.
