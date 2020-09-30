New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

The state of Texas will be updating their numbers every Wednesday. (Source: KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Team | September 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:38 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.

The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.

Wichita Falls ISD saw the largest increase in cases last week with 16 students cases and 13 new staff cases

The second largest increase came out of Graham ISD who’s seen 17 new student cases and five new staff cases.

Knox City - O’Brien CISD also saw a large increase as 13 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Other notable increases from last week include Iowa Park CISD with 5 new student cases and 1 new staff case and Munday ISD with 4 new student cases and 4 new staff cases

City View ISD, Forestburg ISD, Henrietta ISD, Knox City - O’Brien CISD, Nocona ISD, Petrolia CISD, Prairie Valley ISD, Seymour ISD all reported their first case(s) last week.

Region 9 data for the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27 can be found below:

District Total district enrollment New student cases for current week New staff/faculty cases for current week Total student cases Total staff/faculty cases
Archer City ISD 504
Bellevue ISD 139
Bowie ISD 1634 2 1 5 4
Bryson ISD 254
Burkburnett ISD 3191 0 0 2 1
Chillicothe ISD 210 0 1 2 1
City View ISD 1062 0 1 1 1
Electra ISD 441 1 0 2 1
Forestburg ISD 167 0 0 1 0
Gold-burg ISD 139
Graham ISD 2276 17 5 36 6
Harrold ISD 104
Henrietta ISD 922 2 1 2 1
Holliday ISD 1068 0 0 1 1
Iowa Park CISD 1912 5 1 16 3
Jacksboro ISD 1051 0 0 5 1
Knox City - O’Brien CISD 232 13 7 13 7
Midway ISD 135
Montague ISD 154
Munday ISD 388 4 4 5 4
Newcastle ISD Not Reported
Nocona ISD 247 1 2 1 2
Olney ISD 678 0 1 0 2
Perrin-Whitt CISD 323
Petrolia CISD 442 0 0 1 0
Prairie Valley ISD 161 1 0 1 0
Quanah ISD 511
Saint Jo ISD 145
Seymour ISD 589 1 0 1 0
Throckmorton CISD 141
Vernon ISD 1853 0 0 7 1
Wichita Falls ISD 13,155 16 13 37 22
Windthorst ISD 433 0 1 8 9

School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.

To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.

