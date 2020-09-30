Petrolia’s Hannah Holley signs to play at Hardin Simmons University

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Petrolia High School softball player, Hannah Holley, signed the next four years of her life away today to play college softball.
A pitcher for the Petrolia Pirates, surrounded by friends and family, signed to play softball at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene.
She says one thing she’s looking forward to at Hardin Simmons is the tight knit Christian based family, and says that it’s an honor coming from a small town being able to play at the next level.
