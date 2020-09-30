Special election sees low voter turnout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The special election to fill the seat for Texas Senate District 30 will now head to a runoff after none of the candidates got a majority of the votes.
Shelley Luther and Drew Springer each received nearly identical amounts of the votes, separated by less than a percentage, that’s 164 votes.
In Wichita County less than 10% of registered voters made it to the polls.
“Runoff elections likely to have less people decide who is going to be the next senate district 30 [senator],” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge, said.
7,831 Wichita County residents voted in the special election.
“We want to look that the person being elected has broad representation in support and understanding in what they are saying, what their mission to serve is,” Gossom said.
Across the 30th district the story is the same, low voter turnout in most counties. It’s why so many are now encouraging more people to vote, especially younger voters.
“Historically the age group of 30 and younger has had very low voter turnout,” Marie Balthrop, Wichita Falls city clerk, said.
Knowing what and who is on the ballot is also a must in making sure you’re informed on election day.
“The last time I checked with the county clerk the ballot was going to be approximately five pages long,” Balthrop said.
“People say, ‘I don’t vote because my one vote doesn’t count’, but when you’ve got thousands of people saying that, your one vote does count, it makes a huge difference so it’s just important to get out there and cast your ballot.”
“Voters have the responsibility to vote," Gossom said. "I can’t put it any plainer than that.”
The last day you can register to vote is Monday, October 5.
