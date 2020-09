WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Another cool front arrives tonight while you sleep, knocking our temperatures back down for the next few days. Starting Thursday and Friday our highs will be back in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see a little bump in temperatures Saturday before we fall back again on Sunday and Monday of next week. Speaking of next week, we could see a warming trend that may carry over for a little while.