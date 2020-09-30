STATE UPDATE: Active cases decline across area, state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Active cases declined across the state of Oklahoma on Wednesday morning, and most counties in Southwest Oklahoma showed declines as well.
According to the state, 13,068 people are actively dealing with COVID-19 across the state. The total number of cases grew by 980 to 87,199 in Wednesday’s report.
The death toll increased by 13, currently standing at 1,031 COVID-related deaths.
Tillman County saw the highest increase in active cases in SWOK, while the hardest hit counties, including Comanche, Grady and Caddo, showed slight declines in active cases.
Lawton reported 157 active cases and Chickasha showed 148, making those two cities the highest number of active cases in our area.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
