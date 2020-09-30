Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD
The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | September 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:49 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

Five new cases have been confirmed within the WFISD community.

Wichita Falls High School had two new student cases with 14 total being active. The school also has four active staff cases at this time.

Hirschi High School and McNiel Middle School both saw one student apiece test positive for the virus as well.

The category listed as “other” has one additional staff case.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 1 0
Rider High School 2 1
Wichita Falls High School 14 4
Barwise Middle School 2 1
Kirby Middle School 0 0
McNiel Middle School 1 0
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 0 0
Crockett Elementary 1 0
Cunningham Elementary 0 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 0
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 1 0
Lamar Elementary 1 0
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 1 1
Sheppard Elementary 1 0
Southern Hills Elementary 1 4
West Foundation Elementary 0 0
Zundy Elementary 3 0
Farris Early Childhood 1 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 1

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.