Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Five new cases have been confirmed within the WFISD community.
Wichita Falls High School had two new student cases with 14 total being active. The school also has four active staff cases at this time.
Hirschi High School and McNiel Middle School both saw one student apiece test positive for the virus as well.
The category listed as “other” has one additional staff case.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
