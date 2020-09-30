WF police arrest man on warrant, find nearly 60 grams of THC in his possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers arrested one man on a criminal mischief warrant and for drug possession on Tuesday.
Officers were sent to the Stripes in the 5500 block of Kell Blvd. around 7:15 p.m. with prior knowledge that the suspect, Ethan Hart, would be at the location and was wanted on a criminal mischief warrant.
Upon arrival, they saw Hart sitting in the backseat of an orange parked Hyundai and made contact with him to confirm the warrant.
While investigating the scene, they reportedly found five unopened black cartridges with the words “contains THC” on them in the floorboards of the Hyundai’s backseat.
This was reportedly the same side of the vehicle that Hart was sitting on. Officers were also shown a video of the suspect in which he was allegedly holding the THC containers while wearing the same clothes officers found him in.
Each container reportedly weighed in at almost 12 grams, totaling at 59.74 grams all together.
Hart was arrested for criminal mischief of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000 and for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and less than 400 grams.
His total bond was set at $125,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF WARRANT
Hart’s warrant for criminal mischief dates back to June 15, when he was suspected of breaking into a detached garage, where he allegedly stole several items and damaged a Jeep parked inside.
He reportedly committed the burglary alongside another suspect, Dalton Florida.
The garage owner reported he discovered the building had been broken into before finding that several items had been taken from it.
The stolen items included the following:
- Black keyboard
- Dewalt Router
- Dewalt Circular Saw
- Dewalt Palm Sander
- Craftsman Weed Eater
- Craftsman Blower
- Craftsman Trimmer edge attachment
- Other items
The owner also reported his Jeep Wrangler that was parked inside had black spray paint over the windows, headlights and taillights, orange paint poured over it and a name scratched into the hood.
Damages to the vehicle were estimated around $15,000.
A concerned citizen reportedly said the suspects brought the items listed to her home and she thought they might have been stolen.
Both Hart and Florida were arrested on June 15 on burglary charges and their bonds were both set at $10,000.
