Woodson ISD confirms two positive COVID-19 cases

WOODSON, Texas (TNN) - Woodson ISD confirmed Wednesday that two people within the school district have tested positive for COVID-19.
School was released early Wednesday and will remain closed until next Monday, Oct. 5 out of an abundance of caution.
All activities have also been suspended until that time.
School officials say since the school district’s size is small, there is a high chance that students may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
They’re asking parents to monitor their child’s health and to watch for the following symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Symptoms may appear from two to 14 days after exposure.
The school district says they will not be starting remote instruction for students during this week’s closure.
