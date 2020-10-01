Art & Stroll brings crowds back to downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls was in the middle of revitalizing when the pandemic hit. Since March, the area has seen far less business, but the hope is to turn that around with events like Art & Stroll.
The night brought crowds downtown, giving businesses and area artists a chance to gain new customers and see a boost in sales. Our crews caught up with one place who’s felt the pandemic’s impact.
“Everything being closed down in downtown, just really being dead over the last two months, it’s taken a toll on pretty much every business down here but this is getting people back out of their homes getting people to just interact with businesses again,” Kristan Winter, communications manager for Crashworks Studio, said.
It’s a move Winter was happy to see and something else that’s interesting about the night is that it was actually put on and organized by the small business owners themselves.
