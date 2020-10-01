Chillicothe ISD to close Friday after student tests positive for COVID-19

CHILLICOTHE, Texas (TNN) - Chillicothe ISD will close Friday for a day of deep cleaning and sanitizing after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The student has access to both the Junior High and Elementary and attended school during 1st period on Thursday. They were sent home because they were running a fever.
The school district was later notified that the student tested positive for the virus.
The student and their family are now quarantining and this is the only known active case from within the school district.
School district officials consulted with the county’s local health authority and have decided to close the school on Friday for cleaning.
Classes will resume next Monday, Oct. 5.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.