Clay County Texas Farmers donate beef to local food bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Farmers Bureau, and The Texas Farmers Bureau have partnered with cattle ranchers to bring local beef to Clay County residents.
With those donations The Clay County Outreach have been able to feed around 70 residents, which equals to 200 pounds a month.
" Clay County is a very giving community and I think it’s just important that we’re always kept in mind when we need help people go to it.' said Barbra Wynn Treasurer of The Clay County Outreach.
The Clay County Farmers Bureau will be reimbursed by The Texas Farmers Bureau but thy decided to donated an additional $2,000 worth of beef.
The Clay County Outreach will receive another donation from The Clay County Farmers Bureau when they move into their facility in the next few weeks.
To find out how to donate visit The Clay County Outreach website.
