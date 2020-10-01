Cooler temps are ahead for Thursday & Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to see cooler conditions than what we saw on Wednesday. On Wednesday we ended up with a high of about 92 but today we will struggle to get out of the 70s. The high for today is going to be 78 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the Northeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Friday looks a touch cooler than today does. The high on Friday is going to be 75 with mostly sunny skies. However the wind will shift out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Going into Saturday we warm up once again. On Saturday we will have a high of 84 with mostly sunny skies but we do have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening going into the Sunday morning. The showers and storms will develop along another frontal system. That frontal system will drop us back down into the mid-70s for the high on Sunday.