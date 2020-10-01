DPS on site of fatal crash on North Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a fatal head-on collision at Bacon Switch Road and North Central Freeway.
According to Wichita Falls police, around 10:20 a.m. a one-ton pick-up truck was going southbound in a northbound lane and hit a smaller pick-up truck head-on.
The driver of the smaller pick-up has died and the driver of the larger pick-up was transported to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision occurred right outside of city limits.
Traffic from North Central Freeway is currently being detoured onto the Exit 6 service road and DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing says to expect the detour for at least two hours.
