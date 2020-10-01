Four week 6 Texoma football games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Four week 6 Texoma football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The following games have been canceled:
- Wichita Falls High School vs Graham
- Woodson vs Goldburg
- Northside vs Forestburg
- Chillicothe vs Jackson
Goldburg will now be playing at Forestburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wichita Falls ISD has announced Thursday the Wichita Falls High School football games against Graham have been canceled. The decision was made based on guidance from the Wichita County Health District.
Northside ISD confirmed Thursday a student has tested positive for COVID-19 and the campus will be closed until Monday.
Woodson ISD confirmed Wednesday that two people within the school district have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the school district will remain closed until next Monday, Oct. 5.
Chillicothe ISD is planning to close Friday for a day of deep cleaning and sanitizing after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
