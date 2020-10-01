Henrietta ISD confirms two new COVID-19 cases

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta ISD confirmed that one individual with Henrietta High School as well as one with Henrietta Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to Superintendent Scot Clayton, Henrietta High School and Elementary School were sanitized prior to students and staff returning to the infected areas.
All District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.
Henrietta ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. Updates can be found on the Henrietta ISD Facebook page.
The full press release can be found here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.