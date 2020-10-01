MSU professor responds to university’s statement on controversial posts

Following George Floyd’s extrajudicial murder at the hands of the police on 25 May, certain remarks I made on Facebook prompted a group of local far-right extremists to organize a vicious targeted harassment campaign against me that endured for the better part of the summer. The campaign started when the individuals in question began to circulate a screenshot of my Facebook profile, which, at the time, featured an “Abolish the Police” cover image. In the course of doing so, they repeatedly described me as a “terrorist” and a “member of antifa [sic]” and urged others to contact MSU to demand that I be terminated. I subsequently received hundreds of death threats by phone, email, text, and DM, several of which called me a “k*ke” and a “n***er-lover.” In addition, my house was vandalized four times and my personal information (as well as that of my parents and sisters) was publicly disseminated. Between June and August MSU received hundreds of emails from friends, neighbors, and colleagues of mine--as well as two open letters with more than 600 signatories from around the world—urging the university to protect my rights of free expression and publicly condemn the actions of my harassers.