MSU Texas releases statement on professor’s controversial social media post

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley has released the following statement regarding a social media post made by a professor at the university:
In the week since the abhorrent and disgusting social media post by MSU professor Nathan Jun became public, I have read, listened to, and responded to comments and concerns by our valued supporters. First let me say that I understand fully your disappointment in what you proudly claim as an alma mater, a workplace, a treasured community resource. It is difficult for us who work here to see our image so needlessly diminished. Especially hurtful is the impact to those in law enforcement, many of whom we either educated or are connected with through family ties. To you I say how deeply sorry I am for the impact that these comments have had. But I know that you expect more from me than an apology. You hope for decisive action beyond my own condemnation of these comments as antithetical to our institutional values.
I have shared with many of you the limitations that we as a state institution face. Matters of speech are treated very differently for a state employer than they are for a private employer. The decisions we make are subject to the First Amendment, which means that even speech that is repugnant, when classified as the free speech of a private citizen, is protected speech.
That being said, please know this: we have conferred with and are being capably advised by the office of the Attorney General of the State of Texas. We are committed to monitoring this situation with their guidance and will take decisive action if a line is crossed beyond that of speech protected by the First Amendment. Additionally, no students will be required to enroll in or complete Professor Jun’s courses. Alternatives will be provided even now if the student requests them.
I will close by thanking all of you in this community for having contributed so loyally to the university that MSU has become. We urge you not to judge our University by the actions of a single faculty member. In the almost 100 years of our existence, we have been able to successfully navigate controversy in order to serve our community effectively. I hope that you, with me, will continue to celebrate our progress and accomplishments even as we safeguard our freedoms.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.