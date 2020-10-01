MSU Texas releases statement on professor’s controversial social media post

In the week since the abhorrent and disgusting social media post by MSU professor Nathan Jun became public, I have read, listened to, and responded to comments and concerns by our valued supporters. First let me say that I understand fully your disappointment in what you proudly claim as an alma mater, a workplace, a treasured community resource. It is difficult for us who work here to see our image so needlessly diminished. Especially hurtful is the impact to those in law enforcement, many of whom we either educated or are connected with through family ties. To you I say how deeply sorry I am for the impact that these comments have had. But I know that you expect more from me than an apology. You hope for decisive action beyond my own condemnation of these comments as antithetical to our institutional values.