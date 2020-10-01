27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,899

By KAUZ Team | October 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 3:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 26 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,899 cases in Wichita County, with 356 of them still being active.

There have been 1,520 total recoveries, 21,157 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 347 patients recovering at home while nine are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 386 tests still pending.

The Health District has 27 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 26 recoveries to report today.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,858: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,859: 20 - 29, stable condition

