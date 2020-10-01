STATE UPDATE: Active cases in Comanche Co. increase by 30, now over 200

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County had a jump in active cases on Thursday morning, sending the total over 200.
According to the state’s website, Comanche County increased by 30 to 215 active cases reported to the state.
Lawton is showing to have 187 of those active cases.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
State numbers increased by 1,170 reported cases on Thursday morning and four new deaths were also reported.
The total number of cases and deaths now stand at 88,369 and 1,035.
