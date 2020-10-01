TCCU paint the “T” pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Thursday was marked with the annual “Paint the T Pink” event.
Texoma Community Credit Union hosted that event at their location on Southwest Parkway where volunteers gathered to give their iconic "T" a new shade of pink.
“We paint the T every year in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month to honor those that are going through that battle or have gone through that battle," said Lauren Mckechnie, TCCU marketing director. "So many people fight that battle everyday and we want them to drive down southwest parkway and know that we support them.”
While they are collecting donations this year, Credit Union employees will take on the bulk of the fundraising to minimize the amount of people bringing in donations due to COVID-19.
