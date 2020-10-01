Texas Dept. of Agriculture cuts food bank grant nearly 44-percent

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Food banks across Texas are getting hit with a nearly $2 million cut to their budgets this year. The cuts come from an order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to trim all agency budgets this year by five-percent.
The cut is specifically to one grant: the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant. That Texas state grant makes it possible for local food banks like the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to get fresh and local produce, something they especially need as they continue to serve more people in the community.
“If this funding is cut for these mobile pantry sites or for these produce boxes it’s really going to impact the amount of food we’re going to have for people in need,” Kara Nickens, the food bank’s CEO, said.
“It’s incredibly important to have good food, nutritious food, for the people we serve,” Celia Cole, Feeding Texas' CEO, said.
The Surplus Agricultural Product Grant has made it possible for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to take fresh produce to each of their mobile pantry sites. It’s something the pandemic has made harder to get.
“Food prices have gone up, people have lost their jobs, their income has been impacted,” Nickens explained, “so these really are luxury items.”
The impact won’t just be felt by food banks. Local farmers, who have relied on food banks to purchase surplus fruits and vegetables, now won’t be able to.
“Because they’ve been impacted by the pandemic because the need for their product has disappeared as restaurants and things have closed down,” Nickens said.
Cole said she was shocked to hear how much it was going to be cut.
“For every dollar the state invests we can buy eight pounds of really healthy really fresh produce,” she explained.
With the next state legislative session set to kick off in a few months, Cole and Nickens are encouraging Texans to speak up.
“Raise your voice, donate money, volunteer,” Cole said.
