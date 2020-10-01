WFHS football team quarantines due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD officials sent an email to parents reporting that the WFHS football team is now quarantining.
This includes both the varsity and junior varsity teams, and the WFHS football game against Graham has been canceled.
According to WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently 18 active cases at WFHS, with 14 of them being students and four of them being staff members.
Junior varsity teams will be able to return to school on Oct. 9 while the varsity will be able to return on Oct. 13.
All students placed on quarantine can only return to school with a release letter from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department.
