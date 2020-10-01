WFPD needs help finding stolen memorial statue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs help finding the Landavazo Memorial horse statue.
The statue was stolen from McNeil Jr. High School sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
The horse was reportedly last seen Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m. in the bed of a truck.
According to officers, a tip came in saying the horse was in the bed of a black pick-up truck taking the 281 exit off of Central Freeway East to Henry S Grace Freeway towards Jacksboro.
The tip reports a white male was in the bed of the truck holding the horse.
The Crime Stoppers Fresh 48 is in effect, so any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case will receive an extra $500 on top of the normal Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000.
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
