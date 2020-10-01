Hat makers create lifelong bonds with customers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday marks the first day of felt hat season for farmers and ranchers. One Wichita Falls store and its owner have provided locals with hats for decades, and have made a number of friends along the way.
“First time you come, you’re a special customer, next time you come, you’re a special friend,” said Huskey Hat Company Owner Stanley Rater.
For the last forty-five years, Rater has been the glue that holds the Huskey Hat Company all together. The store is currently getting ready for felt hat season, but for Rater, it’s always been less about the hats and more about the people.
“They come in, we talk about their children, we talk about their heartaches and their happiness,” said Rater. “And it’s just like being a member of a big family and we love it.”
Rater and her husband invested in the store in 1976 and eventually, she took over as owner.
“She’s known me probably ever since I was born and she’s a good family, good friends, and good people,” said life-long customer Blake Bounds.
Rater says she has generations of life-long customers who continue to pass on the tradition of coming to her for all their hats.
“Well I can probably say that she’s got me as one of the pickiest hat people that there is,” said Bounds.
“If I can help them get a custom hat, that’s a joy. If I can take a hat off the shelf and get them to say, ‘I love it,’ that’s a joy too,” said Rater.
For her, the hats are a passion, but the people are a blessing.
“We like the work but we also love the people,” said Rater. “So, every day’s a good day.”
