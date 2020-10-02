COVID-19 brings adjustments to Friendship Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Burkburnett is getting ready for its 20th annual Friendship Festival, but some changes are in store due to COVID-19.
Vendors will be spread out a little bit more than usual and they will have social distancing guidelines in place.
Friendship Festival will be the first time some business owners can show their product to people since the shutdown.
Ryan Hardy with Etched in Burkburnett had his business up and running right before the shutdown started.
Slowly, he has been able to get the business off the ground and hopes he can get a lot this weekend.
“We signed up for a couple of events and they have all been canceled,” said Hardy. It is really exciting to be able to get out and go outside and meet with the people and show them my products," said Hardy.
Even though the event is still happening, it does come with changes.
One event canceled this year is the Glow Run hosted by the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.
“We had to ask ourselves, ‘how can we keep our runners safe,’” said Laurianne Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce. “How can we ensure social distancing? Is this even a good idea to have a mass gathering? These are all things that came to mind.”
People attending will have to stay six feet apart or wear a mask and hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the park.
“We will have police officers present and we are seeking voluntary compliance from our residents and our visitors,” said Lawrence Cutrone. “We also have all the signs out and all the protocols put into place.”
“I’ve grown up here my whole life,” said Hardy. “Friendship Festival has been something that we’ve been doing for a long time. It’s exciting to be apart of it this year and not just an attendee.”
The Friendship Festival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Friendship Park in Burkburnett.
