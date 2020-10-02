COVID-19 cases on the rise in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has been reporting double digit COVID-19 cases daily, and this week Wichita County has seen the highest number of active cases since August.
“People are having birthday BBQ’s, after school activities and athletics where individuals aren’t wearing masks and are in close contact with each other,” said Lou Kreidler, Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
Kreidler believes the county is not experiencing a second wave but the rise of COVID-19 numbers is something to be monitored closely.
Community Med Family Urgent Care said they’ve also seen an increase in patients coming in the clinic for COVID-19 testing.
“It hasn’t been a crazy spike but it has been a spike in the numbers. I can’t think of the numbers right off the top of my head but I’m guessing around 20 percent of the people we’re testing are positive,” said Dr. Gregory Blomquist, Chief Medical Officer Community Med Family Urgent Care.
Blomquist says the patients that come in for COVID-19 testing range from the ages of 3 to 70 years old.
Kreidler says the most effective way to help with COVID-19 and make sure hospitals are not overwhelmed with both COVID-19 patients and those with the flu is to get a flu shot.
To find out more information on COVID-19 cases visit The Wichita County Public Health District website.
