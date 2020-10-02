Election Candidate Forum to be hosted Tuesday, Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All of the candidates who are running for City Council, Mayor, the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees, and U.S. Congressional Representative District 13 have been invited to a Candidate Forum.
The League of Women Voters is hosting the forum on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Each candidate will have the opportunity to state their platforms and answer questions related to the office they are running for.
Tuesday night will feature the candidates for City Council Districts 3, 4 and 5.
Wednesday night will feature the candidates for Mayor, the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees and U. S. Congressional Representative District 13.
The forum will be closed to the public but will instead be live-streamed on the following:
- Channel 1300 on Spectrum and Time Warner Cable.
- The City of Wichita Falls Facebook page.
- The City website.
