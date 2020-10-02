Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts fundraising golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ron Bakken joined Tila Grant in studio to talk about the Friberg-Cooper VFD golf tournament.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Friberg-Cooper VFD that was originally scheduled for May but was pushed due to COVID-19.
It kicks off next Saturday at the River Creek Golf Course with registration starting at 6 a.m. and tee-off at 8 a.m.
The cost is $60 per person and there will be two-man and four-man teams this year.
The payment includes green fees, golf cart rental, a meal and a goody bag.
Awards will be given for first place through third, closest to the pin and the longest drive.
For more information, call Will Norris at (940) 447-1664 or visit the Friberg-Cooper VFD Facebook page.
Video correction: Text states the tournament is tomorrow, Oct. 3 but the event is actually next Saturday, Oct. 10.
