Macy is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan from the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Tila Grant to talk about Macy.
Macy is about a year old and she’s a boxer-pit mix.
She’s very sweet and loves to chase her own tail. She’s also great with kids and would be a perfect family pet.
Macy is already spayed so the adoption fee is all that needs to be paid to take her home.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re working by appointment only at this time.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian. Any other animals in your home are required to be spayed or neutered and microchipped as well.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment by calling (940) 761-8894.
