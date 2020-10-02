31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,930

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 43 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,930 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,563 total recoveries, 21,369 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 334 patients recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital.
There are now 356 tests still pending.
The cases have been broken down into the following cities:
The Health District has 31 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 43 new recoveries to report today. Please note, this is the highest number of cases during any week since the pandemic began at 189 cases this last week.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,683: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,855: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,859: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,930: 20 - 29, stable condition
Totals for the week ending October 2 are as follows:
Total new cases - 189
Positivity Rate - 12%
Case Type
Contact = 58 cases
Close Contact = 35 cases
Community Spread = 53 cases
Under Investigation = 41 cases
Travel = 2 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 11 cases
6 – 10 = 3 cases
11 – 19 = 26 cases
20 – 29 = 34 cases
30 – 39 = 38 cases
40 – 49 = 16 cases
50 – 59 = 19 cases
60 – 69 = 19 cases
70 – 79 = 19 cases
80+ = 4 cases
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.