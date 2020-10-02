31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,930

By KAUZ Team | October 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 4:04 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 43 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,930 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,563 total recoveries, 21,369 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 334 patients recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital.

There are now 356 tests still pending.

The cases have been broken down into the following cities:

City Cases
Burkburnett 9
Electra 5
Iowa Park 49
Wichita Falls 281

The Health District has 31 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 43 new recoveries to report today. Please note, this is the highest number of cases during any week since the pandemic began at 189 cases this last week.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,683: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,855: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,859: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,930: 20 - 29, stable condition

Totals for the week ending October 2 are as follows:

Total new cases - 189

Positivity Rate - 12%

Case Type

Contact = 58 cases

Close Contact = 35 cases

Community Spread = 53 cases

Under Investigation = 41 cases

Travel = 2 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 11 cases

6 – 10 = 3 cases

11 – 19 = 26 cases

20 – 29 = 34 cases

30 – 39 = 38 cases

40 – 49 = 16 cases

50 – 59 = 19 cases

60 – 69 = 19 cases

70 – 79 = 19 cases

80+ = 4 cases

