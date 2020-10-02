Nice weather is ahead of us for Friday night football

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to be experiencing beautiful conditions in Texoma. Temps will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s for the high today. The wind is going to be out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles an hour after we start to experience a little bit of return flow. Whenever this does occur we will start to warm up and we’ll start seeing those warmer temperatures return on Saturday. The high on Saturday is going to be 86. Saturday night going into Sunday we will have another cold front coming into Texoma. This front will drop our highs just a few degrees going into Sunday but we do have slight shower and storm chances going into Sunday. However these chances will be gone by about 5 in the morning on Sunday. After that we look to have a warmer weather pattern especially going into next week. The jet stream is going to shift a little bit and that’s going to allow us to warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s for the highs going into next week.