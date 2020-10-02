Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Seven new cases have been confirmed within the WFISD community.
Fowler Elementary had two staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Rider High School and Jefferson Elementary each had one staff member test positive.
Wichita Falls High School, Kirby Middle School and Brook Village each had one student test positive.
There are a total of 46 active cases at this time, with 32 active student cases and 14 active staff cases.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
