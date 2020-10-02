WF politicians come together to help find “Forever” horse statue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A group of politicians from Wichita Falls are working together to help find the stolen “Forever” horse statue.
Former District 30 State Senator Pat Fallon, District 69 State House Representative, District 68 State House Representative Drew Springer and Mayor Stephen Santellana are coming together to donate $5,000 to the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of the “Forever” horse memorial that was taken from in front of McNiel Middle School.
They will also donate another $5,000 for a replacement memorial horse.
A news conference will be held at the school on Monday afternoon.
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
