Wichita County general election early voting locations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The general election is set for Nov. 3 but early voting kicks off on Oct. 13.
Below is a list of each location and the dates and times they will be open:
Homezone Furniture at 3921 Fairway Blvd, Wichita Falls
Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls
Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th St, Room 139, Wichita Falls
Commissioner 2 Building at 102 W College, Burkburnett
Commissioner 4 Building at 2023 SH 25 N, Electra
Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 N Wall St, Iowa Park
All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.