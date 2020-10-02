Wichita County general election early voting locations

Wichita County general election early voting locations
All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | October 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 3:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The general election is set for Nov. 3 but early voting kicks off on Oct. 13.

Below is a list of each location and the dates and times they will be open:

Homezone Furniture at 3921 Fairway Blvd, Wichita Falls

Date Time
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls

Date Time
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th St, Room 139, Wichita Falls

Date Time
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 2 Building at 102 W College, Burkburnett

Date Time
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 4 Building at 2023 SH 25 N, Electra

Date Time
Oct. 13 – Oct. 16 8 a.m. to noon
Oct. 19 – Oct. 23 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30

Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 N Wall St, Iowa Park

Date Time
Oct. 13 – Oct. 17 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 – Oct. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Oct. 24 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Oct. 30 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.