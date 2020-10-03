Burkburnett Friendship Festival offers residents a great time

Burkburnett, Texas (TNN) -The City of Burkburnett held it’s 20 Annual Friendship Festival ,with a few minor changed due to COVID-19.
Festival vendors had to be spread out across the grounds of Friendship Park, while residents were encouraged to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while at the festival.
“We just walked around and we went and got something to eat and got a funnel cake which is the best and the kids got toys and there was even a dunking booth for the police officers,” said Norma McKeeham Burkburnett resident.
There was also a duck race where children could win prizes, food trucks, and bounce houses for all ages to enjoy.
