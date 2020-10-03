Extra life fundraiser plays games for a full day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Extra Life fundraiser is playing games for 24 hours to raise money for sick children.
Walter Lambert helped create this fundraiser ten years ago.
The proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network at United Miracle Network.
The goal is to raise $1000 by Sunday morning, which is over halfway there.
Lambert, teams, and other players play a variety of games over the course of an entire day.
This year, Lambert is playing from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
You can find more information and donate on the Extra Life website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.