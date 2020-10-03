National arts and humanities month is in October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October is National Arts and Humanities month.
There are several events happening in Wichita Falls this month to celebrate the arts.
Today was the first day the Mystery Art Fest exhibit at the Kemp Center for the Arts opened to the public.
“Just it’s really amazing. It’s good to walk around and look at the different studios. The art in this building is fabulous,” said Jami White, a Lubbock resident visiting Wichita Falls.
White teaches art at Lubbock Christian University and explores art in every town she goes to.
The Mystery Art Fest is an exhibit of donated artwork without the artist’s name.
There are paintings, small sculptures, and mixed media pieces.
The public can make bids on the artwork through October 23, which is the same day the artists names are revealed.
Over at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas, weekend workshops returned.
There are currently two exhibits with a new one being added at the end of the month.
“Color in art, color in life. This is an exhibition where we focus on the color from our collection and also have contributing partners to talk color, as it exists in nature, science, and print, and history,” said Danny Bills, WFMA at MSU Texas curator of collections and exhibitions.
The weekend workshops at WFMA are in the art studio or can be watched at home.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.