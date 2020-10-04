Church of the Good Shepherd celebrates first blessing of the animals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today the Church of the Good Shepherd celebrated the blessing of the animals.
The ceremony takes place on the feast of Saint Francis.
Saint Francis is known as a saint of animals and nature.
“We thought to ourselves, you know, we’re in the middle of the pandemic. We could all use some positivity and some encouragement. What better way to get all of our dogs and cats together and bless them,” said Brian Chase, Director of Church of the Good Shepard.
All animals were welcomed for the blessing, which was held outdoors.
This marked the church’s first blessing of the animals and will happen annually.
